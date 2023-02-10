WhatsApp is working on an ability to let users on iOS transcribe voice notes. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform first introduced the ability in September 2021.

The app will identify what was said in the message to transform the audio content into text. The ability is under development and is expected to release in a future update.

WhatsApp will alert if it cannot transcribe a text

At present, screenshots shared by WABetaInfo reveal that the platform is developing an introduction screen to explain when the transcription is not available.

It includes situations when no words are recognised in the voice note or are set to a different language.

“These transcriptions are always performed locally on the device by downloading relevant language packs and are never shared with WhatsApp or Apple so you are still the only one that can listen to the content of your voice notes. However, the feature may only work on recent versions of iOS,” WABetaInfo reported. The update also fixes issues while sending documents.

