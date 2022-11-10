WhatsApp is launching the ability to automatically mute large group chats to reduce notifications. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is now available to some beta testers on Android and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

Also read: How to hide your online status on WhatsApp

This comes after the messaging platform launched a self-chat feature for some beta users.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.15: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing the ability to automatically mute large group chats to help reduce notifications, to some beta testers!https://t.co/cy7gxMBLQg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 10, 2022

The platform released the feature 20 days after development, according to the report. WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the feature.

WhatsApp group feature

An alert will announce that the group has been muted automatically to help reduce notifications.

Based on the screenshot, the ability will apply to groups with over 256 participants. However, users can restore notifications for a muted group chat anytime. The platform recently launched the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to a group.

Also read: How to access the WhatsApp Avatar feature