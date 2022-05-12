WhatsApp will soon let users filter chats

Meta-owned WhatsApp is trying to bring the filter chats feature to standard accounts that were rolled out to business accounts in the past. The feature will be released in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Desktop, Android and iOS, WABetaInfo said in a statement. Reportedly, the feature will help users organise their chats.

WhatsApp is working on filtering chats, groups, and more!



After introducing the ability to filter chats to business accounts, WhatsApp is now working on bringing the same feature to standard WhatsApp accounts in a future update.https://t.co/gSdKXXIf2p — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 10, 2022

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users will be able to filter unread chats, chats from contacts, non-contacts and groups. The filter button will always appear in standard WhatsApp accounts even when a user is not searching for messages and chats, unlike business accounts, WABetaInfo noted.

WhatsApp’s new reply shortcut feature under development

Soon after releasing the ability to react to messages with emojis, the messaging platform is working on a new reply shortcut feature for the WhatsApp Desktop beta users. The shortcut feature will allow users to respond with the ‘reply’ option within the message options or by double-tapping the message. The feature is under development and may be released in a future update, WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp is working on a message reply shortcut!



Thanks to the new message reply shortcut, you will be able to reply to a message even faster than before by simply clicking the shortcut once instead of twice, in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.https://t.co/O1z2mPEKxF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 11, 2022

WhatsApp has not revealed an exact timeline for releasing these features, according to WABetaInfo.