WhatsApp working on a group setting to approve new participants

WhatsApp is working on introducing a group setting to allow new participants. The setting will entitle group admins with the power to accept or decline requests to join the group.
According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform will have a new section that lists all new requests.
The announcement comes after WhatsApp has included the ability to react with any emoji and skin tone. “The new version of message reactions is available to all users that install the latest WhatsApp for Windows beta build from the Microsoft Store,” WABetaInfo said.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced three new security features on WhatsApp, including the ability to prevent users from taking screenshots of view once messages.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.