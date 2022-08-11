hamburger

Social Media

WhatsApp working on a group setting to approve new participants

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 11 | Updated on: Aug 11, 2022

FILE PHOTO: A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, October 9, 2018. Picture taken October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo | Photo Credit: RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

WhatsApp recently announced three new security features

WhatsApp is working on introducing a group setting to allow new participants. The setting will entitle group admins with the power to accept or decline requests to join the group. 

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform will have a new section that lists all new requests.

Approve new participants on WhatsApp

Approve new participants on WhatsApp

The announcement comes after WhatsApp has included the ability to react with any emoji and skin tone. “The new version of message reactions is available to all users that install the latest WhatsApp for Windows beta build from the Microsoft Store,” WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp message reactions with emojis

WhatsApp message reactions with emojis

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced three new security features on WhatsApp, including the ability to prevent users from taking screenshots of view once messages.

Published on August 11, 2022
WhatsApp
social media
Meta
Mark Zuckerberg
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you