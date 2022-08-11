WhatsApp working on a group setting to approve new participants

WhatsApp is working on introducing a group setting to allow new participants. The setting will entitle group admins with the power to accept or decline requests to join the group.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.9: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a group setting to approve new participants, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/4OqawoCufK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 10, 2022

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform will have a new section that lists all new requests.

Approve new participants on WhatsApp

The announcement comes after WhatsApp has included the ability to react with any emoji and skin tone. “The new version of message reactions is available to all users that install the latest WhatsApp for Windows beta build from the Microsoft Store,” WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp message reactions with emojis

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced three new security features on WhatsApp, including the ability to prevent users from taking screenshots of view once messages.