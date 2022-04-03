WhatsApp working on a revamped interface for camera: Report

WhatsApp has been working on a redesigned interface for the camera experience.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform released the new interface for camera to some users on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates after releasing it on WhatsApp beta for iOS.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.11 has been marked as a compatible update. However, some can use the same feature on some previous updates as well, the report said.

The redesign for the camera and the new media picker with tabs (recents, gallery) is being released for some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android.

New media picker

The new media picker is meant to help improve the way users send multiple media after taking a picture. WhatsApp will show two new tabs to make it easier to find the media that users want to share with their contacts or status updates.

The Recents tab will show all recent photos, videos, GIFs from the gallery while the Gallery tab will show all the other photos, videos, GIFs in the user’s gallery.

Additionally, the report added that the platform has not removed the camera media bar as planned owing to user feedback.

Communities tab

Separately, WABetaInfo also shared information regarding a new exclusive tab where users can find all their communities in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp is planning on introducing a Communities tab for Android and iOS. This will have a new section to list all of a user’s communities called Community Home. Further details are yet to be updated.

WhatsApp is planning to replace the camera tab with a new communities tab, as per the report.

The feature is under development, and it will be released in a future update of the app.