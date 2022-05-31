WhatsApp working on cover photos for business accounts: Report 

WhatsApp is working on giving users the ability to add a cover photo to their business profile on WhatsApp Desktop.

According to reports, the Meta-owned messaging platform had introduced the ability to set up cover photos for business accounts on WhatsApp Business for iOS. The feature is under development for Android.

The platform is working on bringing the ability to set up a cover photo to WhatsApp Desktop beta as well, WABetaInfo said in a report.

The report suggest that a user will be able to set up a custom cover photo in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta while configuring their business profile and add a header image.

This is a business tool. Hence, cover photos cannot be set up from standard WhatsApp accounts.

The feature is expected to be released on WhatsApp Desktop beta in the future.

Separately, for standard WhatsApp users, the platform is working on a reply indicator for status updates. The feature is expected to be available in a future version of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

It will display a different icon to indicate that the latest message in the chat is a reply to a status update, as per the report.