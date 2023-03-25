WhatsApp has announced that it is working on a new audio chats update, as per a recent blog post in Wabetainfo. The update is under development and is expected to be rolled out for the WhatsApp beta for Android.

As per the screenshot, a new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats. However, there is no official communication on how it will work.

Also read: WhatsApp limits poll to only one choice

In the screenshot, there is a red button for ending ongoing calls, and there appears to be some additional space available. Since the waveform icon implies the capability of real-time audio visualisation, it is plausible that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio waveforms.