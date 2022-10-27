WhatsApp is currently testing the desktop beta version of profile picture display next to chat bubbles within group chats for iOS app. WhatsApp had announced the feature in August.

WhatsApp brings profile picture within group chats | Photo Credit: -

WhatsApp has shared a screenshot showing the profile photo of group members when receiving a message in a group, a blog post on Wabetainfo said. In case the group member doesn’t have a profile picture or it’s not available due to privacy settings, a default profile icon will show up, and it will be tinted in the same colour as the contact name. This feature might be useful to recognise who sent the message in case there are duplicated contact names, or the phone number is not saved in the address book.

The feature is under development and a definite timeline is yet to be confirmed on the release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit