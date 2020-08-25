WhatsApp, Zoom most preferred group video calling platforms

WhatsApp and Zoom are currently the most preferred group video calling platforms for Indian users as JioMeet is yet to make its mark, according to a recent survey report by LocalCircles.

According to the survey, 35 per cent of respondents prefer WhatsApp for group video calls while 27 per cent prefer Zoom. Other popular platforms include Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Skype. Out of the people surveyed, 4 per cent said that they prefer JioMeet.

“When asked what was preventing them to switch from Zoom, WhatsApp, Teams etc. to a platform like Jio Meet, 25 per cent said they are happy with what they are using while 27 per cent said the meeting host uses the above apps and they are generally an attendee. About 19 per cent said they don’t trust Jio Meet while 3 per cent said it lacks features and 4 per cent said it is difficult to use. Fifteen per cent said they will switch to JioMeet soon,” the report added.

Data privacy and safety

Indian users are also becoming more aware and concerned about their data privacy and safety. According to the report 56 per cent, users will switch providers if they do not comply with proper data privacy and safety standards. Furthermore, 70 per cent group video call users want any recording of their calls to be stored in India.

The usage of these video calling apps itself is increasing as compared to pre-Covid times. As per the survey, 34 per cent of respondents spend over 4 hours a week on these platforms.

“With many organisations already having announced work from home for the next few months, concerns around re-opening of schools and demand from parents for continuing online classes instead and even when offices and schools open up, they operating in both virtual and real mode are some indicators that the overall usage of group video calling apps will continue to rise in the coming year,” the report said.

The survey is based on over 35,000 responses from individuals residing in 247 districts of India.