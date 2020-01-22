WhatsApp rolls out dark mode for select Android users

WhatsApp has been hinting about enabling ‘dark mode’ since 2018. The messaging app has finally rolled out the feature for Android users, but with a catch.

For now, Dark Mode is available only on WhatsApp’s latest beta version.

Dark Mode makes an app easier on the eye in low-light environments. It is also a battery saver.

Getting the latest WhatsApp beta version

The news was first reported by WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks the latest developments in the Facebook-owned messaging app. It was reportedly the first to spot the feature on WhatsApp’s latest beta app.

WhatsApp has been introducing new features for users enrolled for its beta testing programme. The users test a version for bugs and adoptability before it is rolled out to other users.

Android users who are already enrolled for the programme can simply update the app to the latest beta version, 2.20.13. If you are using the latest version and still cannot see the feature, you simply need to back up your chat history, delete the app and reinstall it from Google Play or through APK.

Become a tester

If you are an Android user looking to enrol for WhatsApp’s beta testing programme, head to the WhatsApp Beta test page through your Chrome, Firefox or Opera browser, log in using your primary Google account and click on the ‘Become A Tester’ button. You will then be able to access all of WhatsApp’s beta versions from the app store.

If you are not part of the beta programme but still wish to test out the feature, you can simply download the APK version of WhatsApp’s beta app from the APKmirror website.

Enabling dark mode

Once you have WhatsApp beta v 2.20.13 installed on your phone, you can change the theme to ‘dark mode’ through the Chat option in Settings. Click on Display, go to Theme and switch on Dark Mode.

Android users with the latest OS, the Android 10, can also make dark mode the default theme from their phone’s settings.

WhatsApp, however, enables only dark colours under this theme, rather than the AMOLED blackout theme in other apps. It uses dark blue for the background and dark green for chat bubbles.

There have been no updates from WhatsAppon when the feature will be rolled out to mainstream users.

Facebook had previously enabled the theme for its Messengerapp, later rolling out the feature for its photo-sharing app Instagram in 2019.