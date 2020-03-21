WHO will answer all your COVID-19 related questions on WhatsApp

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
WHO will answer all your COVID-19 related questions on WhatsApp
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday announced that it has partnered with WhatsApp to provide people with accurate health information related to the coronavirus pandemic by answering their COVID-19 related questions directly on the messaging platform.
It has set up a WHO Health Alert on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. The free service is designed to answer questions from the public about coronavirus and will be active 24 hours a day. Government decision-makers can also provide the latest numbers and situation reports through the service.
“The WHO Health Alert will provide official information on topics such as how to protect yourself from infection, travel advice, and debunking Coronavirus myths. The service is initially launching in English but will be available in all six United Nations languages within the coming weeks (English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish.),” WHO said in an official release.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO said: “Digital technology gives us an unprecedented opportunity for vital health information to go viral and spread faster than the pandemic, helping us save lives and protect the vulnerable. We are proud to have partners like Facebook and WhatsApp, that are supporting us in reaching billions of people with important health information.”
The WHO Health Alert service can be accessed via the number +41 79 893 1892. Users can save the number in their phone and simply drop a text that says ‘Hi’ in a WhatsApp message to get started. The service responds to a series of prompts and will be updated daily with the latest information.
Earlier this week, WhatsApp had launched the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub at whatsapp.com/coronavirus in association with WHO, UN and UNDP to provide guidance for health workers, educators, community leaders, nonprofits, local governments and local businesses that rely on WhatsApp to communicate. Users can utilize the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub to access the WHO Health Alert service. They will simply need to click on the WHO link on the homepage to open up a chat with the WHO Health Alert if they have WhatsApp installed.
WhatsApp had also announced a $1 million grant to the International Fact-Checking Network to support fact-checking for the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, to report on rumours that may be circulating on various messaging services including WhatsApp or SMS earlier this week.
Furthermore, in India, the Indian government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has also joined WhatsApp on Friday in a bid to curb misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Do forward any whatsapp “news” about #COVID2019 which you suspect is #fakenews to our whatsapp hotline number +918799711259 for busting,” PIB had tweeted.
PIB can be contacted at +918799711259 on WhatsApp or can be reached via email at pibfactcheck@gmail.com.
SHARE