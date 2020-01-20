Why Instagram decided to kill the IGTV icon on its home page

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Why Instagram decided to kill the IGTV icon on its home page
Very few users were clicking on the IGTV icon; most were accessing content through previews elsewhere
Launched in the summer of 2018, Instagram’s IGTV app, a video application, failed to lure a larger audience. Around seven million of Instagram’s one-billion-plus users have downloaded the app since its inception. During that time, Chinese application TikTok had around 80.5 million downloads, according to a report by Tech Crunch.
Instagram has now decided to get rid of the orange button on the top-right corner of its home screen.
Why didn’t IGTV click?
Instagram users do not have to maintain a separate IGTV account to get access to longer videos. The IGTV experience is embedded with the posts on the main app and in-feed teasers — a tab of the Explore page, promo stickers in Stories, and profile tabs.
The app did not do well with Instagram influencers as a feature to earn ad revenue directly from IGTV videos was missing, unlike in YouTube and Facebook Watch. The influencers were unable to sell exclusive content subscriptions as on Facebook, Patreon or Twitch. Hence, the quality of the content that was put out on IGTV was sub-par. It is therefore not surprising perhaps that users were not voluntarily going to the IGTV app from the home page.
“...we’ve learned that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app,” a Facebook company spokesperson told TechCrunch.
“We always aim to keep Instagram as simple as possible, so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community,” he added.
Known for its fancy and frequent experimentation, Instagram emerged as a highly used virtual media app, especially popular among urban youth. In recent history, Instagram has incorporated numerous features, including stories, augmented reality filters, Close Friends, and IGTV videos.
As the IGTV application’s fate gets sealed, the only financial support Facebook and Instagram have offered to IGTV content creators is reimbursement for production costs for a few celebrities.
SHARE