YouTube app on iOS to get picture-in-picture support: Report

YouTube is rolling out support for picture-in-picture video for the YouTube app on iOS, as per reports.

Picture-in-picture support allows users to watch videos while browsing through other things on their phone. They can close the YouTube app and watch the video on a small pop up window while doing other things on their iPhones and iPads with this feature.

According to The Verge, a YouTube spokesperson has confirmed that the feature is currently rolling out to Premium subscribers. It is working on rolling out the feature to iOS users in the United States including premium and non-premium users.

Apple had added support for picture-in-picture video for iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and iOS 14, respectively.

The feature had been working for some users on the YouTube website in Safari. According to reports, the feature was working for certain premium subscribers on Safari for a while.

“Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well,” a YouTube spokesperson told MacRumors.

The feature has been existent on Android for years. YouTube did not specify the timeline for a broader rollout of the feature but said that the rollout to Premium subscribers is in progress, as per The Verge.