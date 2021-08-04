YouTube creators can now earn up to $10,000 each month with Shorts Fund

YouTube has officially launched its $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund for creators.

Robert Kyncl, Youtube’s Chief Business Officer, announced the launch of the $100-million fund to be distributed over 2021-2022, where the Google-owned platform will enable “thousands” of eligible creators to claim a payment from the fund based on the performance of their Shorts videos.

“This is the first step in our journey to build a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and any creator that meets our eligibility criteria can participate,” it said.

YouTube’s short video format was first launched in India last year, followed by the TikTok competitor’s gradual expansion. Qualifying channels can now earn anywhere between $100–$10,000 each month to start, with bonus payment amounts adjusted based on the channel’s total Shorts performance and their audience’s location, YouTube said.

“Each month, we’ll notify thousands of Shorts creators to claim a bonus from the Shorts Fund based on their channel’s Shorts’ performance in the previous month. A channel’s Shorts will count toward their monthly performance each month viewers watch them, not just the month they were uploaded,” it said.

“There’s no specific performance threshold to qualify for a bonus. The level of performance needed to qualify for a bonus payment may change from month-to-month based on various factors, including the location of your viewers and the overall growth of Shorts.

Your channel’s Shorts performance is reviewed every month, so even if you don’t qualify one month, you may qualify the next,” it added.

Creators from India, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US will be eligible for the fund.

Channels will need to have uploaded at least one eligible Short in the last 180 days to claim their payment.

Starting next week, creators who qualify for a payment from the Shorts Fund will receive a notification in the YouTube app letting them know the amount of the bonus and how to claim it.

“You’ll have until the 25th of the month to claim your bonus payment or it may expire,” it said.

Creators will have to claim the payment from their AdSense account. To claim a bonus, they will need to accept terms and link an active AdSense account.

Other ways for creators to monetise on YouTube

Along with the YouTube Partner Program, the platform has been investing in new monetisation options for creators beyond advertising, including Merchandise, YouTube Premium Channel Memberships, Super Chats and Super Stickers and the recently launched Super Thanks feature.

The platform has witnessed over 100 per cent growth in creator revenue in India coming from features like Super Chat, Super Stickers, Channel Memberships and Merchandise between February and May 2020, it said. So far, it has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies.