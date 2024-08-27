YouTube has raised the pricing of its premium subscriptions in India across all its plans, marking it the first such price hike since the Google-owned video platform launched premium subscriptions in India.

The individual monthly, quarterly and annual prepaid options are now priced at ₹159, ₹459 and ₹1,490, respectively, while the student plan now costs ₹89 per month from ₹79 per month.

The family plan, which allows users to share their subscription benefits with up to five members, has witnessed the highest price increase. The plan will now cost ₹299 per month, up from ₹189 per month.

The premium subscribers have benefits such as ad-free streaming, offline downloads, background playback, ad-free access, among other things.

Hike, all across

YouTube has also increased prices for YouTube Music, with individual plans now starting at ₹119 per month, up from ₹99 per month.

These updated prices apply to both new subscribers and existing Premium users. The platform currently has a global user base of over 100 million subscribers.

The company on its Web site said that, “We occasionally update our membership prices to keep up with market changes, which can include inflation and local tax changes.”

In contrast, a Spotify Premium subscription currently starts at ₹119 per month for individuals, ₹179 per month for the family plan (includes up to six Premium accounts) and ₹59 per month for students.

