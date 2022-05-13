YouTube introduces Green Screen feature for Shorts 

YouTube has introduced ‘Green Screen’ feature for its short video format Shorts. Green Screen is a new way for users to remix their videos with Shorts.

The feature builds on the Cut feature that was rolled out last month. “With Green Screen, you can use any eligible YouTube video or Short as the background for your original Short video,” YouTube explained in a blog post.

Users can create using both the audio and video or video-only if they choose to mute the audio.

They can also use Green Screen with pictures or video from their own gallery as well.

To use the feature, users can select the Green Screen option on the menu of options under the video that they are watching or press the three-dot menu in the Shorts player and select Green Screen.

The maximum length of the video can be 60 seconds.

“Any video that is created with Green Screen will be attributed back to the original creator’s source video with a link within the Shorts player, which provides a new way for your content to be discovered,” it further said.

Users can opt out of their videos being remixed by others from YouTube Studio.

However, music videos or VODs with visual claims are ineligible for Green Screen.

According to the social media platform, the Green Screen feature is beginning its gradual rollout on the iOS YouTube app.

In the coming months, it will be rolled out to everyone on Android as well.

Last month, the platform started rolling out the Cut feature that lets users create Shorts remixes from any eligible YouTube video or Short. For this, users can select a one second to five seconds segment to use for their own original Shorts content.