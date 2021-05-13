YouTube launches $100-mn fund for YouTube Shorts

YouTube has announced a new fund for creators on its short video platform YouTube Shorts.

“We’re introducing the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100-mn fund distributed over the course of 2021-2022. Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund simply by creating unique Shorts that delight the YouTube community,” YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube began beta testing YouTube Shorts in India last year. The TikTok rival ‘Shorts’ lets creators create short-form videos directly on the platform. It’s now available to everyone in India and the United States.

“Each month, we’ll reach out to thousands of creators whose Shorts received the most engagement and views to reward them for their contributions. We’ll also ask these creators to share their feedback with us so we can continue to improve the product experience,” it said.

The Shorts Fund is not limited to just creators in the YouTube Partner Program. Those who create original content for Shorts while adhering to its community guidelines will be eligible to participate.

Apart from the new fund, YouTube is also planning to expand its Shorts player across more surfaces on YouTube. It will also begin to test and iterate on ads.

The platform also announced a range of new features for Shorts that will be rolled out soon. Earlier this year, it previewed a new feature that will allow users to remix audio from videos across YouTube with Shorts. The feature will be rolled out to everyone that has access to the Shorts creation tools soon.

Videos on Shorts player are receiving over 3.5 billion daily views, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, had said in January.