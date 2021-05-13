YouTube launches $100-mn fund for YouTube Shorts

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
Pandemic chronicles of the just-vaccinated amidst an unsociable distance
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
YouTube launches $100-mn fund for YouTube Shorts
TikTok rival ‘Shorts’ lets short-form videos be created directly on the platform, which is available to users in India and the US
YouTube has announced a new fund for creators on its short video platform YouTube Shorts.
“We’re introducing the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100-mn fund distributed over the course of 2021-2022. Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund simply by creating unique Shorts that delight the YouTube community,” YouTube said in a blog post.
Also read: Here’s how Google plans to amplify Covid-19 information
YouTube began beta testing YouTube Shorts in India last year. The TikTok rival ‘Shorts’ lets creators create short-form videos directly on the platform. It’s now available to everyone in India and the United States.
“Each month, we’ll reach out to thousands of creators whose Shorts received the most engagement and views to reward them for their contributions. We’ll also ask these creators to share their feedback with us so we can continue to improve the product experience,” it said.
The Shorts Fund is not limited to just creators in the YouTube Partner Program. Those who create original content for Shorts while adhering to its community guidelines will be eligible to participate.
Apart from the new fund, YouTube is also planning to expand its Shorts player across more surfaces on YouTube. It will also begin to test and iterate on ads.
The platform also announced a range of new features for Shorts that will be rolled out soon. Earlier this year, it previewed a new feature that will allow users to remix audio from videos across YouTube with Shorts. The feature will be rolled out to everyone that has access to the Shorts creation tools soon.
Videos on Shorts player are receiving over 3.5 billion daily views, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, had said in January.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE