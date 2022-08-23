YouTube launches a separate podcast page in the US

YouTube has launched a separate podcasts page for users in the US. According to a TechCrunch report, the new page — YouTube.com/podcasts — is live and is now linked to YouTube’s Explore page. As per reports, the page debuted in July.

The video streaming platform recently announced a watermarks feature for its Shorts and has hinted at the launch of an online store like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

“The podcast destination page on YouTube helps users explore new and popular podcast episodes, shows and creators, as well as recommend podcast content,” YouTube spokesperson Paul Pennigton said. According to The Verge report, the new page features trending shows and channels.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the dedicated podcast page appears alongside other destinations, including Gaming, Sports, Learning, Fashion and others. However, it does not appear in the sidebar navigation.