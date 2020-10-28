YouTube now has 325 million monthly unique viewers in India

YouTube now has over 325 million unique viewers month-on-month, the video-sharing platform said at its marquee annual event Brandcast today.

Citing data from American data firm Comscore, YouTube said it had gained over 325 million monthly unique users aged 18 and above.

Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice-President, Google India, said, “India is seeing its biggest content revolution and there is a fundamental shift in viewing habits, with two out of three Indians saying that they would rather give up TV than YouTube for a month.”

The data was based on a Google/Insight Strategy Group, Consumers & Video Consumption Research report.

There are now over 2,500 creator channels reaching over one million subscribers on YouTube in India. The platform witnessed over 45 per cent growth in overall watch time in July compared to last year for the same period, according to Comscore.

The growth in viewership was driven by content in different “genres, languages, geographies and age groups.”

Gaming videos, for instance, had witnessed major growth in audience. YouTube further said the watch time for gaming platform videos had doubled in India, as compared to Q2 2019.

Baking videos had gained three times the audience during the same duration. In the learning and education sector in India, Wifistudy led the platform with over 12 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views, becoming one of the most popular education channels in the Asia-Pacific by subscribers.

According to a combined study by Google and Kantar, YouTube is the preferred platform for watching videos in regional languages, with Hindi leading the charts, followed by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali, among others.

“Every day, millions of Indians visit YouTube to express their unique passions and create content that is more personal, helpful and accessible. YouTube today caters to the personal interest of a billion Indians, making YouTube the #1 platform for accessing videos in regional languages with Hindi leading the charts followed by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and others,” said Gupta.