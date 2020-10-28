YouTube now has 325 million monthly unique viewers in India

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
YouTube now has 325 million monthly unique viewers in India
YouTube now has over 325 million unique viewers month-on-month, the video-sharing platform said at its marquee annual event Brandcast today.
Citing data from American data firm Comscore, YouTube said it had gained over 325 million monthly unique users aged 18 and above.
Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice-President, Google India, said, “India is seeing its biggest content revolution and there is a fundamental shift in viewing habits, with two out of three Indians saying that they would rather give up TV than YouTube for a month.”
The data was based on a Google/Insight Strategy Group, Consumers & Video Consumption Research report.
There are now over 2,500 creator channels reaching over one million subscribers on YouTube in India. The platform witnessed over 45 per cent growth in overall watch time in July compared to last year for the same period, according to Comscore.
The growth in viewership was driven by content in different “genres, languages, geographies and age groups.”
Gaming videos, for instance, had witnessed major growth in audience. YouTube further said the watch time for gaming platform videos had doubled in India, as compared to Q2 2019.
Baking videos had gained three times the audience during the same duration. In the learning and education sector in India, Wifistudy led the platform with over 12 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views, becoming one of the most popular education channels in the Asia-Pacific by subscribers.
According to a combined study by Google and Kantar, YouTube is the preferred platform for watching videos in regional languages, with Hindi leading the charts, followed by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali, among others.
“Every day, millions of Indians visit YouTube to express their unique passions and create content that is more personal, helpful and accessible. YouTube today caters to the personal interest of a billion Indians, making YouTube the #1 platform for accessing videos in regional languages with Hindi leading the charts followed by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and others,” said Gupta.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE