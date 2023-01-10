YouTubewill begin to share ad revenue with Shorts creators on February 1, 2023. The video streaming platform is introducing new terms for all creators in the YouTube Partner Programme. It will allow creators to earn money from ads that are viewed between videos in the Shorts Feed.

Creators can apply to the program if they have 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 90 days. The platform is replacing its YouTube Shorts Fund with this new revenue-sharing model.

The creators will have to accept monetisation modules. The ‘watch page monetisation module allows creators to earn money from ads served on their long-form videos and YouTube Premium. The ‘shorts monetisation module’ will let creators earn money from ads streamed between Shorts in the Shorts Feed and YouTube Premium. The ‘commerce product addendum’ is like channel memberships and Supers.

“Shorts Feed ad revenue is then allocated into the Creator Pool based on views and music usage across Shorts uploaded by monetising creators,” YouTube said. If a Shorts video is without music, the revenue goes into the creator pool. For videos with music, YouTube will split the revenue associated with its views between the creator pool and music partners based on the number of tracks used.

