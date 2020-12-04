YouTube to warn users before they post potentially offensive comments

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
YouTube to warn users before they post potentially offensive comments
Additionally, it will also test a new filer which will allow creators to weed out potentially inappropriate comments
YouTube is launching a new feature that will warn users before they post comments that may potentially be seen as offensive in a bid to curb hate speech on its platform.
“To encourage respectful conversations on YouTube, we’re launching a new feature that will warn users when their comment may be offensive to others, giving them the option to reflect before posting,” YouTube announced in a blog post.
The feature is part of YouTube’s broader efforts to combat hate speech on the platform and make it more inclusive, the company said in its announcement.
Apart from this new feature, YouTube will also be testing a new filter in YouTube Studio that will allow creators to weed out potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments that have been automatically held for review. This filter will give creators a choice to never have to read such statements if they don’t want to.
“We’ll also be streamlining the comment moderation tools to make this process even easier for creators,” YouTube said.
“We’ve also invested in technology that helps our systems better detect and remove hateful comments by taking into account the topic of the video and the context of a comment,” it said.
The video platform has increased the number of hate speech comments it removes from the platform by 46 times since early 2019, it said. Out of more than 1.8 million channels that YouTube had terminated last quarter for violating its policies, more than 54,000 terminations were for hate speech, it said.
Launching of survey
Apart from this, YouTube will also be launching a survey in 2021 to get more information about creators and create equal opportunities for them, it said.
“Starting in 2021, YouTube will ask creators volantarily to provide us with their gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity,” it said.
“We’ll then look closely at how content from different communities is treated in our search and discovery and monetization systems. We’ll also be looking for possible patterns of hate, harassment, and discrimination that may affect some communities more than others,” it said.
“This survey will be an additional way for creators to participate in initiatives that YouTube hosts, like #YouTubeBlack creator gatherings and FanFest, if they’re interested,” it added.
The survey will launch initially in the United States in early 2021.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE