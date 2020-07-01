Social Media

ZEE5 to launch HiPi, a short video platform

Homegrown over-the-top platform ZEE5 on Wednesday revealed the name of its short video platform: HiPi.

This is amid the ban on TikTok, which was the most popular platform in this space.

The name HiPi comes from the vision of a youthful and carefree planet where everyone can express themselves with freedom and confidence, the company said in a statement. The company did not specify when it will be launching the platform.

“ZEE5’s HiPi is driven by the vision to encourage self-expression and it aims to unlock the potential talent that this country has by inviting talented and diverse content creators who are seeking a platform that encourages creativity and paves the way to stardom,” the company said in a statement.

Calling it India’s first ever fully homegrown short video platform, the company said that it is made for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Published on July 01, 2020
