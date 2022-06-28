Zoom launches Zoom One and translation feature

Bengaluru, June 28

Zoom Video Communications has introduced Zoom One, a new offering that brings together persistent chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more into secure and scalable packages.

It has also launched an all new translated and multi-language captions feature. All-new translation feature allows meetings to be translated between English and any of the 10 languages, or from those languages into English.

Greg Tomb, President, Zoom, said, “Zoom platform has evolved from a meeting app to a comprehensive communications platform. Introduction of Zoom One is the next step in the company’s evolution.” By bringing together chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more in a single offering, Zoom is able to offer the customers solutions that are simple to manage, so they can focus on business issues that matter most, he added.

Purpose-built to work together, Zoom One’s intuitive experience offers customers the choice between six tiered offerings as to their business needs. The six offerings, Zoom One Basic, Pro, Business, Business Plus, Enterprise and Enterprise Plus offers facilities in various combinations.

Launching first in Zoom One Business Plus and Zoom One Enterprise Plus packages, Zoom’s translated captions will allow users to view captions translated into the language of their choice.

Translated captions display at the base of the screen while in a Zoom Meeting. The bi-directional translations are available in the following languages: Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian.

Zoom also extended its automated captioning – the ability to caption in real-time what a speaker is saying in the same language as the one spoken – to include 10 additional languages. Automated captions previously were supported in English, but now can be displayed in the additional 10 languages referenced above.