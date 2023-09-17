SoftBank is looking for deals in artificial intelligence (AI), including a potential investment in OpenAI, after the blockbuster listing of its Arm unit, the Financial Times reported.

SoftBank's founder and chief executive, Masayoshi Son, is looking to invest tens of billions of dollars in AI, the report said, citing two people familiar with Son's thinking.

Masayoshi Son said in June that his tech investing conglomerate planned to shift its stance to "offence mode" amid excitement over advances in AI.

The Japanese tech investment company could also look to strike a broad strategic partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Meanwhile, SoftBank is looking at a range of alternatives to OpenAI as well, including a preliminary approach to buy Graphcore, a UK-based AI chipmaker, the report added.

SoftBank, OpenAI and Graphcore did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

