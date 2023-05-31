Softsol India reported net profit dropped to ₹42.54 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023, from ₹1.93 crore. Total income grew to ₹11.6 crore from ₹9.44 crore.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹6.05 crore from ₹4.32 crore. Total income increased to ₹38.89 crore from ₹26.75 crore.

Softsol India Limited provides software services and solutions in the areas of e-commerce, supply chain management, business intelligence, customer relationship management and enterprise application integration. The company also provides software for network switching systems, network management systems and embedded systems.

