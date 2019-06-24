Software testing firm ZenQ eyes $11-million revenue

ZenQ, a Hyderabad-based software testing solutions company, is targeting a growth of 25 per cent to achieve a turnover of over $11 million in the current financial year.

“We registered a turnover of $8 million in 2018-19. We are aiming at a growth rate of over 25 per cent and achieve a turnover of $11.3 million this year. We invested $4 million in a new office space in Hyderabad last year,” Murali Bollu, Chief Executive Officer, said.

After establishing presence in the US and Canada, the 16-year-old firm plans to open an office in the UK.

Gender balance

He said the company made it a point to maintain gender balance. About half the 400 employees are women as against the industry average of 25-30 per cent. He said there was a huge scope for testing business with software becoming all pervasive.

“More devices are embedded with software. All smart devices have software. This means there is a huge scope for the testing solutions industry,” he said.

Honing skills

He felt that software testing must be taught as a subject in engineering courses so that students will be ready with necessary skills.

Murali, who is also the President of the Hyderabad Software Exporters’ Association (HYSEA), felt that there was no need to worry about job losses due to automation.

“It has been proved that automation is not taking away jobs. In fact, recruitments are happening in several companies as usual,” he said.