Software testing firm ZenQ eyes $11-million revenue

Disha Medical raises ₹28 crore
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
ZenQ, a Hyderabad-based software testing solutions company, is targeting a growth of 25 per cent to achieve a turnover of over $11 million in the current financial year.
“We registered a turnover of $8 million in 2018-19. We are aiming at a growth rate of over 25 per cent and achieve a turnover of $11.3 million this year. We invested $4 million in a new office space in Hyderabad last year,” Murali Bollu, Chief Executive Officer, said.
After establishing presence in the US and Canada, the 16-year-old firm plans to open an office in the UK.
He said the company made it a point to maintain gender balance. About half the 400 employees are women as against the industry average of 25-30 per cent. He said there was a huge scope for testing business with software becoming all pervasive.
“More devices are embedded with software. All smart devices have software. This means there is a huge scope for the testing solutions industry,” he said.
He felt that software testing must be taught as a subject in engineering courses so that students will be ready with necessary skills.
Murali, who is also the President of the Hyderabad Software Exporters’ Association (HYSEA), felt that there was no need to worry about job losses due to automation.
“It has been proved that automation is not taking away jobs. In fact, recruitments are happening in several companies as usual,” he said.
Disha Medical Services, which runs eye care services in rural areas under the brand name Drishti, has raised ...
Facebook has invested $25 million (₹173 crore) in Bengaluru-based social commerce start-up Meesho, marking ...
zBliss’ technology connects medical devices in intensive care units
Antariksh builds an IoT-based solution for each stakeholder in the ecosystem
India INX Global Access can help producers hedge themselves in global markets
...as the US Federal Reserve opens the door for rate cuts in the future
Will the NBFCs return to their green pastures? We back-track to the genesis of the liquidity issue ailing the ...
..from increasing consumers’ disposable income to increasing foreign investment
Thanks to Gully Boy, the Hindi heartland may have woken up to the raw energy of rap only now. Down south, a ...
It’s the 33rd anniversary of Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal, and therefore the perfect occasion for a ...
“What’s all this shiny stuff?” Bins asks. It looks like bubble wrap made of shiny mirror-plastic. “It’s from ...
The daughter of Babur and author of Humayun-nama not only wrote history as a woman but lived it, too
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
The residents of Palace Orchard Cooperative Housing Society in Undri area of Pune shell out ₹35- 40 lakh per ...
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...