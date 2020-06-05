Some popular telemedicine apps for e-consultation

Health-tech apps have seen a surge in usage due to the ongoing pandemic. Doctors have taken a virtual seat to extend their service and consultation to people cooped up in their homes.

Health-tech apps have increased the accessibility to healthcare allowing video consultation even from remote locations that lack even primary care facilities. One can reach out to doctors anywhere, anytime without any restrictions.

As the industry goes through further innovation, here are five health-tech apps to connect with doctors virtually:

Navia Life Care

A digital health start-up that recently launched its video consultation facility, Navia e-Consult. It is integrated with Navia’s Smart EMR platform, where doctors create digital prescriptions while having a virtual conversation with the patient.

According to the start-up, patients receive their prescriptions on their app as well as on WhatsApp and can even order medication prescribed by the doctor. Using the app, patients can book appointments with doctors and receive a callback from them using the in-app video calling feature, protecting their privacy, and a doctor’s personal time.

Meddo

Meddo partners with top doctors to provide care to patients, providing all their health needs under one roof. It provides doctor consultation, nutrition, lifestyle, cutting edge lab testing, and other health services.

Practo

This app provides access to a network of doctors and clinics. It has more than 1,20,000 verified doctors. Users can select a particular speciality or a doctor and describe their ailment. Users can then call or chat with the doctor. The app can also use Google maps and identifies doctors who are located near patients, the company stated.

mFine

It offers 24*7 AI-powered consultancy in over 25 specialisations. One can make video or audio calls to the doctor via the tie-up they have with hospitals and doctors. Each appointment is payable, but follow-ups are not. Prescriptions can also be received via the app itself.

Doctor On Demand

It offers preventive and chronic care, including behavioural health. It covers urgent-care needs, including coughs and colds, migraines, yeast infections, IBS, erectile dysfunction, and allergies. For immediate appointments, users are assigned a doctor, but scheduled appointments allow patients to select which provider they would like to talk to.