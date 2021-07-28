Sonata Software acquires US-based Encore Software Services

Bengaluru-based Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has signed definitive agreements to acquire Encore Software Services, a US-based IT services company that provides user experience, data insights and real-time collaboration services to clients in the healthcare, supply chain/logistics and independent software vendor (ISV) industries.

An ISV is a business or an individual that builds, develops and sells consumer or enterprise software that is consumed by end users. In other words, its main function is to distribute its software and is also known as software publishers. ISVs have become a leading group in the IT industry by creating, distributing and pushing new technologies and solutions.

Strengthens US presence

Encore Software Services was incorporated in 1998 and is head-quartered in San Jose with a development centre in Chennai. It has established itself as a provider of cloud application development services, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, testing and maintenance, a Sonata Software spokesman said.

Sonata Software has now strengthened its geographical presence in the US with a highly experienced leadership team. It adds significant capability to enhance its ‘Platformation’-led digital transformation strategy and provides an entry into new verticals such as healthcare and logistics.

Strategic acquisition

Srikar Reddy, MD and CEO, Sonata Software, said that the acquisition is continuation of a strategy that is aligned to the Platformation-led digital transformation, access to seasoned local leadership talent, and entry into new industry verticals.

Radha Krishnan, President, and Muralee Bhaskar, CEO, both co-founders of Encore, said they saw great synergies in the move that will help scale its business offering new digital services and lead to new opportunities. “Sonata’s Platformation strategy will allow us to become more strategic to our clients and serve them with a greater set of capabilities,” they added.