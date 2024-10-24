Sonata Software, a modernisation engineering company, has announced it has been selected as a strategic managed services partner for a Fortune 500 manufacturer of consumer goods and industrial products. Under the multi-year deal win, Sonata Software will deliver a scalable operating model supporting the company’s global business growth and digital transformation journey.

For over 50 years, the Fortune 500 company has partnered with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative packaging products with an eye toward the circular economy. Over the years, it has expanded through multiple acquisitions, strengthening its market presence.

The client is partnering with Sonata Software to modernise its operations and deliver a homogenous, unified user experience at scale.

“With our extensive expertise in Cloud and infrastructure services, Sonata Software is thrilled to provide the client with a customised full-stack ITSM solution,” said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. “Our approach focuses on optimising resource utilisation, adapting to evolving technological landscapes, and achieving operational excellence. By implementing best practices, we are confident of helping the client unlock maximum value from their digital transformation journey.”