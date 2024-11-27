Sonata Software has secured a multi-million-dollar modernisation deal with a global access solutions player in Australia.

The deal will integrate and standardise the client’s APAC business processes across 13 countries, ensuring seamless operations and real-time engagement with customers, suppliers, distributors, and partners, the company said.

Sonata will modernise its client’s Dynamics AX 2012 R3 to D365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, which will encompass migrating data from legacy systems, implementing a data platform, including over 260 Power BI reports, optimising advanced warehousing and planning processes, and conducting pilot programmes in Australia, New Zealand, and China.

This deal was secured in Q1 FY25 and mentioned during the aligned earnings call on July 31, 2024.

“Our efforts will focus on automating end-to-end processes, harnessing Microsoft’s comprehensive technology stack to improve scalability and facilitate adoption for the client,” said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. “Through our digital transformation efforts, we will standardise and optimise their trading and manufacturing processes, integrate financial planning and monitoring, and simplify customisation and integration by leveraging industry best practices.”

Over the past three decades, Sonata Software has invested in Australia, leveraging its skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and supportive government policies.

This growth has enabled the company to deliver modernisation engineering services to nearshore and local clients, particularly in the retail and manufacturing sectors.

The company recently launched a new Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with the Victorian Government, to address the rising demand for generative AI and data solutions.

In Q2FY25, the company secured three large deals — consumer experience modernisation for a US multinational tech corporation, data modernisation for a US financial corporation, and cloud modernisation for a US-based provider of personal facility and food safety systems. About 49 per cent of the company’s active pipeline consists of large deals.

Sonata Software’s shares closed at ₹628.10 on BSE, up by 5.03% today.