Modernisation engineering company Sonata Software has announced that a US-based premier healthcare and wellness company has chosen the former as a strategic IT outsourcing partner. While the total deal amount is yet to be disclosed, the company said it was a multi-million dollar and multi-year strategic IT outsourcing deal.

As part of the collaboration, Sonata Software said it would support the new client in achieving dual objectives of optimising IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers and modernising their technology landscape by leveraging enterprise data, artificial intelligence and hyper-automation across patient-facing systems and back-office operations.

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software, said, “Healthcare and life sciences is a key investment vertical for us. We are proud to partner with leading Fortune 500 and Global2000 enterprises worldwide to enhance the care continuum. This significant deal win underscores our commitment to leveraging deep engineering expertise to solve complex business problems for our Healthcare and Lifesciences clients,” he said, adding that this deal also highlights the company’s differentiated capabilities within the Healthcare vertical, enabling it to succeed in a competitive landscape.

As part of its five-year plan to achieve $1.5 billion in annual revenue, Sonata Software claims to have made targeted investments in the healthcare & life sciences (HLS) vertical. This investment already yields returns, making this vertical one of Sonata’s fastest-growing business units.