Sonata’s partnership with Microsoft earns analyst firm acclaim

Three leading analysts have recognised global IT services and technology solutions company Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, for its market-leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 over the years.

IDC had recently named Sonata as a ‘major player’ in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (November 2021), a spokesman for the Bengaluru-based company said.

Everest Group’s take

In its PEAK Matrix assessment, Everest Group classified Sonata as a ‘major contender’ alongside other leading companies. It pointed out that companies typically look for technical and domain expertise as key selection criteria. Consulting capabilities create differentiation among service providers.

Another renowned global research and advisory firm commented on Sonata’s ‘strong performance in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 space for several years now.’ It made special mention of the company’s ‘high-quality service vision and strong partnership with Microsoft’ that goes back to year 2017.

‘Platformation’ approach

According to the spokesman, Sonata has long been a leading global partner for Microsoft’s Dynamics and Business Application services. Over time, it has honed what he called a signature ‘Platformation’ approach, industry-ready IPs, strong in-depth knowledge and alignment to the Microsoft strategy to help customers unlock value from their digital transformation initiatives.

‘Platformation’ is a proprietary approach to digital transformation, and is popular with customers looking to go digital, the spokesman said. Sonata continues to invest in fine tuning its Platformation delivery concepts as newer and more current technologies and frameworks come into being.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Global Head, Dynamics and Digital Platforms, Sonata, said that the company is a leading player in enabling digital transformation on the Dynamics platform.

“Our industry knowledge, world-class IP, Platformation approach, unique modernisation capabilities and track record of successful global rollouts make us the first choice for customers looking for competitive advantage that digital transformation brings. Some of our customers refer to our offering as a Dynamics Plus Plus due to the sheer value we are able to showcase”.

Hanumanth Tenneti, who handles the Dynamics solutioning and competency at Sonata, said that the company has been working with Microsoft for decades now.

Dynamics platform stack

“Our relationship is unique with close collaborations spanning years on Dynamics – with focus on industry clouds - and our knowledge and expertise in this area are best in class,” he added.

Rathi Rao, Head of Dynamics Modernisation, said that Sonata’s Dynamics++ approach addresses the needs of an organisation holistically, leveraging the complete Dynamics platform stack to achieve its transformation objectives.

“Effective modernisation is not just the key to business performance, it is key to survival,” added Rao. “Modernisation is effective only when it provides positive, measurable outcomes. At Sonata, we pride ourselves on our ability and capabilities to deliver outcomes our customers’ need.”