Sonata’s talent programme a ‘big hit’ with aspirant hires

The Talent Transformation Programme at Sonata Software is not just about delivering business results but has also generated a fan following in colleges where it goes to hire, according to Madhavi Srinivas, Chief Human Resources Officer at the Bengaluru-based global IT services company.

Talent transformation is a key component to the success of its unique ‘Platformation’ strategy, and a continuing journey as the world seeks to digitize faster and clients seek to get more competitive advantage from implementing newer and more unique technology and business models, she said.

‘Platformation’ is a proprietary approach to digital transformation and is popular with customers looking to go digital. Sonata continues to invest in fine tuning its Platformation delivery concepts as newer and more current technologies and frameworks come into being.

The Talent Transformation Programme was born as Sonata saw a need to transform its talent. Given that Platformation would reflect in everything that it would do, the company needed to conceptualise and execute on a unique talent transformation programme at scale.

Candidates speak of Platformation as being one of the key reasons for wanting to join. The company is looking to continue to invest and evolve the programme, according to Srinivas.

Meanwhile, Srikar Reddy, MD and CEO, Sonata, said that the company needed to redefine and re-architect every role in the organisation from a Platformation lens.

Defining the roles and needs was just the beginning. The organisation then had to embark on a large-scale talent transformation from identifying transformation needs, both behavioural and technical, and design programmes for transformation, both classroom learning and engagement.

Sonata engaged McKinsey to define the engagement frameworks, fine tune its seven-step consulting methodologies and Platformation framework to be applied based on the maturity of each client’s digital journey. Design thinking was identified as one of the core strategies.

Path to digital transformation

Platformation helps clients create platform-based businesses that are open, scalable, intelligent and connected. People are excited to be part of this journey and part of a company that’s carved this unique path to digital transformation. The learning has been immensely satisfying, Reddy said.

For clients, it is now a whole organisation adapted to true digital agendas and are able to deliver to Platformation criteria, giving them a truly long term Platformation partner who is going to engage and make platform-based digital transformation a reality.

Robust training offered

Revathi, VP, Digital Delivery, Sonata, notes that Platformation as mainstream has enabled every Sonatian to learn, adopt and transform through the unique methodologies, process and tools deployed in every customer touch point to ensure world class experience for all the stakeholders.

PSVN Raju, Chief Delivery Officer, Sonata, said that as before, training is robust and comprehensive, complemented by webinars conducted by experts in the field making the transition seamless.

Srinivas Vuppala, VP, Lead Digital Strategist-Cloud and Data, Sonata, said that Platformation training offers exciting opportunities with unique challenges to help shape next-generation solutions for customers in their digital journey and enable intelligent and scalable business processes.