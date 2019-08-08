SonicWall plans entry into managed security services, in talks with telcos

Firewall and cyber-security company SonicWall is looking to enter the managed security service space in India. The services will include FireWall and securing Wi-Fi and e-mail, either at home or in offices.

SonicWall’s cyber-security products and solutions are primarily directed at content filtering and network security.

According to Debasish Mukherjee, Country Director India and SAARC, the company is already in talks with all the major Indian telcos to roll out managed services in about three months.

“With IoTs, a set of new security threats are emerging and we need to look into securing wireless networks. The managed service vertical looks into this by entering into agreements with telecom companies. In India, we are in talks with major telcos,” Debasish Mukherjee told BusinessLine.

He said that it is still early for the segment and it will take time for the vertical to mature. He cites the instance of the Middle East where SonicWall has a tie-up with Etisalat for providing such managed services.

Global revenue

The APJ (that includes Asian nations, Australia and Japan) accounts for 10 per cent of the company’s global revenues. India has the highest double-digit growth rate, among other APJ nations.

“Our plan is to double India turnover over the next two years,” said Mukherjee, without sharing the India turnover details. He said growth will come from “large government orders” (on cyber-security) from the Centre and from corporates.

In the government sector, areas where the requirement for cyber security is growing include smart city solutions, e-governance, health services and defence .

On the other hand, business from large- and mid-sized corporates also has potential for growth. For instance, in the mid-sized corporate market (with 150 to 2000 devices), SonicWall is witnessing nearly 40 per cent growth as compared to the ‘small business’ (with less than 100 devices), which is growing in “single digits”.

According to Mukherjee, SonicWall is also exploring the possibility of hardware manufacturing in India under the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Currently, the company has a R&D centre in Bengaluru, which is the company’s second largest globally. The R&D centre works on areas relating to software development.