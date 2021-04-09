Sony India launches BRAVIA X80J Google TV series

Sony India today announced the launch of its all-new X80J Google television series with a 4K Ultra HD LED display. Sony’s new X80J TV series includes 189 cm (75 inch), 165 cm (65 inch), 140 cm (55 inch), 126 cm (50 inch) and 108 cm (43 inch) models.

The new lineup of BRAVIA X80J televisions integrates Google TV, allowing users to browse up to over 7 lakh movies and TV episodes from across their streaming services. It includes support for Google Assistant. The built-in microphones on the TV allow for a hands-free experience.

The TVs also have Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support. Users can integrate their Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with their Sony TV for streaming. The Sony X80 series is powered by the X1 4K HDR picture processor.

Furthermore, images filmed in 2K and Full HD can be upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. The TV is also equipped with the TRILUMINOS Pro display. The TRILUMINOS Pro algorithm can detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness for an enhanced display.

For sound, the TV is equipped with an X-balanced speaker feature. The lineup also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The KD- 65X80J model from the series will be available in India from April 9, 2021. This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Further, new models in X80J series from 108 cm (43 inch) to 189 (75 inch) will be announced soon, the company said.