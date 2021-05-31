Sony India launches new premium car audio brand line-up ‘Mobile ES’ series

Sony has announced the launch of its new premium car audio brand line-up “Mobile ES” series in India.

The product line-up includes three speakers and one subwoofer including XS-162ES, XS-160ES, XS-690ES and XS-W104ES.

The XS-162ES is a 16cm 2-way component speaker while the XS-160ES is a 16cm coaxial speaker. The XS-690ES is a 16x20 cm coaxial speaker. The XS-W104ES is a 25cm subwoofer.

The XS-162ES, XS-160ES and XS-690ES speakers feature Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC), Sony’s original speaker diaphragm material. The woofer surround features another proprietary Sony technology, with curved notches to help reduce distortion and enhance clarity.

Also read: Sony launches X75 Android TV series in India

The resonance damping phase plug on the XS-162ES woofer helps realise ideal frequency response. The crossover features a metallized polypropylene film capacitor with lower dissipation for a smoother high-end. It features a bi-amp capable design to mitigate current distortion to the tweeter when running the woofer with high input levels, explained Sony.

The XS-W104ES subwoofer also includes features such as the MRC Honeycomb Woofer and separated notch edge surround. It also features a five-beam frame structure & dynamic air diffuser.

The XS-690ES is priced at ₹24,990. The XS-162ES and XS-W104ES products will be priced at ₹20,990 and ₹16,990, respectively. The XS-160ES speaker is priced at ₹16,990.

The new line-up will be available at select premium car dealers across India from June 1.