Sony launches all-new Sony Android Walkman

Sony India on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest addition to the Walkman Series, Sony’s Android Walkman NW-A105.

Giving a new-age tech spin to the traditional Walkman, Sony’s Android Walkman NW-A105 is completely digital.

The specs

The Walkman is complete with a 3.6 inch touch screen display, high-resolution audio and Wi-fi support.

The device runs on Android OS version 9.0.

Sony’s all-new Walkman supports multiple audio formats including MP3, WMA, WAV, AAC, FLAC, DS up to 11.2 MHz with high-quality PCM conversion. It also supports wireless audio formats including SBC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD and AAC.

The hi-res audio is supported by the S-Master HX™ digital amplifier, reducing distortion and noise with the digital audio being rebuilt using DSEE HX.

The device is equipped with Bluetooth and near field communication (NFC) for connectivity with a 3.5mm stereo output. Users can stream and download music directly on the device.

The Walkman has a built-in storage of 16GB memory, which can be expanded up to 128GB with external storage.

With a battery life of 26 hours, the Walkman has a USB Type-C™ port for charging.

For now, Sony’s Walkman is available only in a single colour ― black.

The price

The Android 9.0 Walkman is launched at a starting price point of ₹23,990. It will be available for consumers at all Sony centres, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India, starting January 24.