Sony launches all-new Sony Android Walkman

Roomba i7+: This robot can clean your floors like you do
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Sony India on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest addition to the Walkman Series, Sony’s Android Walkman NW-A105.
Giving a new-age tech spin to the traditional Walkman, Sony’s Android Walkman NW-A105 is completely digital.
The Walkman is complete with a 3.6 inch touch screen display, high-resolution audio and Wi-fi support.
The device runs on Android OS version 9.0.
Sony’s all-new Walkman supports multiple audio formats including MP3, WMA, WAV, AAC, FLAC, DS up to 11.2 MHz with high-quality PCM conversion. It also supports wireless audio formats including SBC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD and AAC.
The hi-res audio is supported by the S-Master HX™ digital amplifier, reducing distortion and noise with the digital audio being rebuilt using DSEE HX.
The device is equipped with Bluetooth and near field communication (NFC) for connectivity with a 3.5mm stereo output. Users can stream and download music directly on the device.
The Walkman has a built-in storage of 16GB memory, which can be expanded up to 128GB with external storage.
With a battery life of 26 hours, the Walkman has a USB Type-C™ port for charging.
For now, Sony’s Walkman is available only in a single colour ― black.
The Android 9.0 Walkman is launched at a starting price point of ₹23,990. It will be available for consumers at all Sony centres, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India, starting January 24.
Fully automatic and cloud-enabled, the vacuum machine can be controlled via a smartphone
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...