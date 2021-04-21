Sony launches X75 Android TV series in India

Sony has announced the launch of its new X75 Android television series in India.

The new BRAVA X75 series is available in 126 cm (50) and 108 cm (43) sizes.

The televisions come with a 4K Ultra HD LED display. They are powered by the X1 4K processor. The X75 series comprises Live Color feature for an improved picture experience.

The new line-up of X75 televisions feature Sony’s Android TV, which offers users access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform.

The X75 also lets users connect the TV with popular smart devices like Google Home or Amazon Echo. Users can control the TV and stream content by asking the smart speakers when connected.

Availability and pricing

For audio, the televisions have support for Dolby Audio. They are equipped with an Open Baffle Speaker.

The series is built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology.

The X75 series will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from today.

The KD- 50X75 model of the TV is priced at ₹72,990 while the KD- 43X75 model is priced at ₹59,990.