Sony removes ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ from the PlayStation Store, offers full refunds

Sony on Friday announced that it had removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and will offer full refunds to users who had purchased the game from the digital storefront.
“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction; therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,’ Sony said.
“Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and the financial institution,” it said.
The notice comes after the game faced multiple issues soon after its release. Users took to various forums including social media to express disappointment regarding the various bugs and glitches in the game, especially on older consoles.
Prior to the release the makers, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) had provided the PC version of the game to most players for reviews. The issues with older consoles gained widespread attention after the game’s release. Players had reported glitches including choppy frame rates, screen tearing and other graphical issues which made the game difficult to play on these devices, according to The Verge.
The developers of the game in a statement earlier this month had acknowledged user reports regarding various bugs and glitches in the game for older consoles stating that it had already patched a few glitches with two major patches coming in early next year.
The creators, in a statement posted on Twitter had also said that players who are disappointed with the game’s performance on their consoles and do not wish to wait for an update can opt for a refund.
In response to Sony’s decision, CDPR posted a note on the investors section on its website announcing the “the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment (hereinafter ‘SIE’) to remove until further notice the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 from sale from PlayStation Store.”
“The decision was made after the Company’s consultations with SIE representatives regarding the possibility of returning the game to people who purchased it in a digital version via PlayStation Store and would like to return it,” the note read.
“All digital copies of the game sold to date through PlayStation Store remain available for use by existing buyers. Players can invariably purchase a boxed version of the game direct or mail order. Both digital and physical copies of the game will be continuously supported and will receive future updates from the company,” it added.
