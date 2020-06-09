Sony will host PS5 launch event on June 11

Sony has announced that its PS5 launch event has now been rescheduled to June 11.

“See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on,” Sony had tweeted from its official PlayStation account.

The electronics giant had postponed the launch of its latest console earlier slated for June 4 in light of the recent protests in the United States (US) surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4,” the company had said in an official statement.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” it had said.

"We denounce systemic racism and violence against the black community. we will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our black creators, players, employees, families and friends #BlackLivesMatter," Sony had added in an earlier statement.

The event is now set to broadcast on Twitch and YouTube on June 11 at 1 pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. It will be an hour-long event which has been pre-taped and will stream at 1080p and 30 frames per second.

Apart from the technical specifications of the new console, Sony will showcase PS5 games that people will be playing when the PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season.