SonyLiv looks to the south to expand, eyes Telugu and Tamil digital content market

After creating a library of 30,000 hours of digital video content in Hindi, SonyLIV has set its eyes on Telugu and Tamil digital content market.

Between the two Southern languages, there are about 80 million people who watch videos on mobiles and other digital devices. “With a good 4G coverage and deep mobile penetration, we see a huge potential in these two markets,” Uday Sodhi, Business Head (Digital) of Sony Pictures Networks India, told BusinessLine.

The company is in the process of identifying Hindi content that can be dubbed into Telugu. “As we identify the potential Hindi content that can be offered to Telugu users, we are in the process of creating exclusive content in the local language,” Uday Sodhi said.

SonyLIV caters to 107 million users, offering digital content in the form of films, web shows, English shows and sporting events. It claims that the subscriber base went up by three times last year.

“Digital (content) is the way forward. It is the place to be in. We have acquired rights of several movies, and we are in the process of acquiring rights for more,” he said.

Sodhi was here last week to announce company's arrival on the digital content space in Telugu. It released released trailers of a few programmes in political and humour genres.

Eyeing Southern markets

The company will tap other other Southern languages markets such as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam after achieving leadership position in Telugu.

It is in the process of roping in ecosystem partners such as telcos, mobile phone manufacturers, content developers and distribution media such as YuppTV to increase its reach.