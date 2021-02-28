Sony’s PlayStation Network hit by global outage

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Sony’s PlayStation Network has been facing a major outage since Saturday. The Playstation Network Service Status page currently displays a message that reads, “Some services are experiencing issues.”
According to the description on the status page, platforms including PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5 have been affected by the outage.
Users may have difficulties in accessing games, select apps and some network features owing to the outage.
“You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” it said on the status page.
The issue seems to have begun on Saturday and is yet to be resolved according to the time stamp on the status website, which in India reads ‘27/02/2021, 5:03 AM.’
According to DownDetector, issues spiked around 1 PM ET with users reporting problems with the network, as per an Engadget report.
The issue has affected some games, while others seems to be working as normal, the report added. For instance, Fortnite appeared to be accessible, but Minecraft and Call of Duty: Warzone were inaccessible.
Select apps such as YouTube, Spotify, Twitch and Netflix, among others, may also fail to function owing to the outage.
Sony has not provided more details about what exactly went wrong, but said that it was working on resolving the issue.
