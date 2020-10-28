Sony’s PS5 trademark dispute in India resolved

Sony’s trademark dispute in India has now been resolved.

Believed to be one of the reasons for the delay in the launch of PS5 in India, Sony had been in a trademark dispute with a man from Delhi.

A man named Hitesh Aswani from Delhi had filed for the PS5 trademark in India last year, according to a report by The Mako Reactor. While Sony had filed for the trademark in February this year.

Aswani has now withdrawn his application, first reported by Detective Gaming. The details are also available on the Government of India’s Public Search of Trade Marks website. Aswani’s PS5 trademark application had been filed under application number 4332863.

Sony had opposed Aswani’s filing under the Trade Marks Act of 1999, according to the order included in the report.

Sony Interactive Media is moving to register their PS5 trademark as early as possible, according to the report.

Launch date and prices

The exact launch date for PS5 is yet to be announced. Sony had earlier updated its website with the India launch date as November 19. However, it was taken down within few hours, as per reports.

Earlier this month, Sony had announced the India specific pricing for its next-gen gaming console. The PS5 will come in two variants-- the gaming console and the digital edition. The gaming console is priced at ₹49,990 while the digital edition is priced at ₹39,990.

Apart from this, the company also announced the prices of a range of accessories and the five new games that will be available with the console.

Gamers can purchase new games such as Demon’s Souls, Destruction Allstars and Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at ₹4,999 each. Sackboy A Big Adventure and Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales will cost ₹3,999 each.

Customers can also purchase a range of accessories with the controller, including a PlayStation HD camera for ₹5,190, the Pulse 3D wireless headset for ₹8,590, a PlayStation media remote for ₹2,590 and a DualSense charging station for the controllers at ₹2,590, according to reports.

The PS5 models are powered by the octa-core x86-64-AMD Ryzen ‘Zen 2’ CPU that clocks up to 3.5 GHz. The GPU is an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine with ray tracing acceleration which clocks up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). The console comes with a GDDR6 16GB RAM and 825GB SSD.