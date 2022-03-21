Sophos’ data centre begins operations in India

Sophos, a UK-based cyber security solutions company has opened a data centre in Mumbai to address the local demand for its cloud management platform and meet the local data sovereignty regulations.

The Sophos India data centre is hosted by Amazon Web Services in Mumbai. This is the third data centre for the company in the Asia-Pacific and Japan after Australia and Japan.

“With massive digital transformation due to accelerated cloud adoption, many Indian organisations want to store their data in the country to meet data sovereignty requirements,” Sunil Sharma, Managing Director (Sales) India and SAARC of Sophos, said.

“The data centre provides local capacity to address the growing demand for Sophos Central, the cloud management platform that supports Sophos’ portfolio of cybersecurity products,” he said.