Sophos to set up datacentre in Mumbai next month

Sophos, a UK-headquartered cyber security solutions company, has said it would set up a new datacentre in Mumbai in March. The new datacentre will help organisations across the country meet strict data sovereignty laws and regulations, which are increasingly required for those in banking, government and other tightly regulated market sectors.

“The new datacentre in Mumbai would expand our datacentre network spread in the US, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Japan and Australia,” Sunil Sharma, Managing Director (Sales) for India and SAARC, Sophos, has said.

“The datacentre in Mumbai would help Indian organisations accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration,” he said.

“We already have a large base of our research and development in India, and the datacentre would enable Sophos to further build its leadership presence in the region by providing local data sovereignty and security solutions,” he said.

The new Sophos datacentre would provide organisations with the ability to store, manage and access data locally from Sophos Central, the cloud management platform.