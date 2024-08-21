South Asian Women in Tech (SAWiT), which equips women with technology skills, kicks off an initiative to train one crore women in the country in Generative AI skills by starting an outreach programme in Hyderabad.

SAWiT organised an event in association with start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub to launch the programme. In the first phase, the two organisations would train 5 lakh women in Generative AI skills.

“We would like to be part of the initiatives that are aimed at unlocking India’s $550-billion economic potential by increasing women’s participation in the workforce. Built on Kalido’s AI-driven platform, SAWiT provides women opportunities for peer-to-peer learning, entrepreneurship, job readiness, and large-scale job placements,” a SAWiT executive said.

As part of the programme, SAWiT would launch SAWiT.AI, a three-phase hackathon on September 21.

The programme is backed by an advisory council that includes Roshni Nadar Malhotra (Chairperson, HCL Tech), Samantha Ruth Prabhu (actor and women’s empowerment advocate), and and Farzana Haque (Senior Leader, Tata Consultancy Services).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit