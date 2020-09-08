South Korea’s PUBG Corporation to take over India operations of PUBG Mobile

POCO M2 launched in India
PUBG Corporation on Tuesday announced that it will be taking over the India operations of PUBG MOBILE from China’s Tencent Games owing to the recent developments.
The Indian government last week banned 118 more mobile apps with links to China, including PUBG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said these apps were engaged in activities that are “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, security of state and public order”.
PUBG’s mobile apps were taken down from the Google and Apple app stores over the weekend.
“PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent ban of PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India,” PUBG Corp said in a statement.
Tencent said it will engage with the Indian authorities to discuss the issue, media reports said. PUBG’s mobile app is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company, it said in the statement. PUBG Corp will now be taking over the India operations from Tencent.
“In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country,” it said.
It also added that it “hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.”
