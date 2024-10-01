Corporate offices before Covid-19 used to look the same – cubicles or workstations all over. It’s not the case in the Pandemic. Most organisations are going for a hybrid mode – asking some employees to come to offices 2-3 days a week, while others work from home.

“During the COVID-19, people used to work from their homes, sitting on the balconies, on the staircases, at the dining tables, and in their drawing rooms – wherever they find some space to sit. They want a similar, flexible workspace when they return to workplaces,” Rohit Raj Puniani, Managing Director of North India and Hyderabad, of Space Matrix told businessline.

Workplace OS

When the workplace gets a completely new look factoring in a lot of employee requirements and operational issues, its management gets complex and one requires technological assistance to manage it better.

“We developed a modular platform called WorkPlace OS using various technologies. Though it is meant for the management of our projects under rollout, we offer it to our clients to help them manage their workplaces better.

“From employee productivity and engagement to talent retention and from parking management to provide a way finder, the OS offers a 360-degree view of the organisation,” he said.

The app allows the employees to book their seats and teams to reserve or reschedule their meeting spaces. It can even give alerts on the occupancy at the cafeteria, besides offering digital self-check-in and check-out facilities, lighting and temperature adjustments, a digital access control system, and ordering food and pantry management.

“As many as 1,100 different activities can be monitored or managed using the OS,” he said.

“Besides empowering the employees and teams, the OS helps in streamlining operations and increasing productivity,” he said.

This customisable solution has been successfully implemented in Space Matrix’s own office, called Beta Labs, where employees can experience the benefits firsthand. Workplace OS is now being offered to clients, who can visualize and manage their workplaces more efficiently.

The company, which started its operations in Singapore and Bengaluru in 2001, executed over 2,800 projects, with the majority of them being in the IT, GCCs, BFSI, and healthcare sectors.

The company, which reported a turnover of ₹650 crore in 2023-24, is looking at a growth of 25 per cent this financial year to reach about ₹800 crore.. Puniani attributed this growth to the rising demand for hybrid workspaces, driven by Global Capability Centers (GCCs), IT, and new-age companies such as startups.

Hybrid culture

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards hybrid workspaces, with employees seeking flexibility and collaboration. Space Matrix has responded by incorporating key design elements, such as alternative work points, collaboration areas, and socialisation spaces, into its hybrid workspace designs.

“Post-COVID, the traditional office layout has evolved. We now see a blend of focused work points, team collaboration areas, and social spaces.” This shift reflects the changing needs of employees who seek flexibility and diverse work settings.

Hybrid workspaces prioritise activity-based designs, catering to various work styles. Puniani emphasised, “Employees no longer need dedicated workstations for every day. It’s about providing choices and empowering them to work how and where they prefer.”

Even companies with legacy workplaces have begun to rework on their office designs to meet the requirements of a new work culture. For instance, the company refurbished Nestle’s Gurgaon HQ, transforming the 100,000 sq. ft. space into a vibrant, hybrid workplace. This project reflects a growing interest among the organisations with legacy spaces to transform into modern workplaces.

