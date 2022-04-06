Speciale Invest’s second fund oversubscribed twice at ₹286 crore

Hyderabad Speciale Invest, a seed-stage venture capital firm focussing on deep science and enterprise technologies, has announced the final closure of its second fund at ₹286 crore.

Oversubscribed twice the amount of ₹140 crore announced at the time of launch in April 2021, the new fund is targeting to invest in over 20 early-stage startups in India and Asia through pre-seed and seed rounds.

It has pegged the average investment size in the range of $1,00,000 to $ 1 million.

Founded in 2017 by Vishesh Rajaram and Arjun Rao, the VC firm focuses on investing in startups building enterprise software products, including software-as-a-service, developer tools, climate technologies, advanced materials, space technologies, robotics and alternative energy.

The firm, which raised its maiden fund in 2018, had invested in 18 startups so far, with an average deal size of under $0.5 million

“A larger corpus allows for more follow-on allocation and the opportunity to double down on the winners within the portfolio,” Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest, said.

“The oversubscribed closure of our second fund reaffirms the opportunity ahead for deeptech in the country,” he said.

The firm backs ingenious entrepreneurs using disruptive technologies to find innovative solutions that make an impact.