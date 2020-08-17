Incremental SUC rate should apply on holding in specific band: TRAI

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday clarified that the stipulated increment of 0.5 per cent on spectrum usage charges (SUC) rate should apply only on spectrum holding in the specific band where sharing is taking place, not on the entire spectrum holding of the licensee.
The authority has also recommended that suitable exit clauses for intimation of termination of an existing spectrum-sharing arrangement by the telecom service providers (TSPs) should be included in the spectrum sharing guidelines.
The latest clarification from the regulator would help the TSPs to manage their spectrum as per need and on commercial basis.
“Most of the stakeholders submitted that the increment of 0.5 per cent of SUC rate on shared spectrum is a strong deterrent for TSPs to enter into spectrum sharing arrangements, and strongly goes against the efficient utilisation of the spectrum; therefore, should be done away with,” TRAI said. The recommendations are the outcome of a consultation paper — “Methodology of applying spectrum usage charges under the weighted average method of SUC assessment in cases of spectrum sharing” — floated by TRAI in April. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) also informed that it has received representations requesting that incremental SUC rate of 0.5 per cent cost sharing should be applied only to the particular spectrum band which has been allowed to be shared between the two licensees and not on the entire spectrum held by licensees, since sharing is allowed in a particular band.
It is in this background that the DoT has requested TRAI to furnish its recommendations on whether the incremental 0.5 per cent in SUC rate in cases of sharing of spectrum should be applied only on the specific band in which sharing is taking place or on the overall weighted average rate of SUC, which has been derived from all bands.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...